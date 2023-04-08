DPS officials answer parents’ safety questions in wake of East High School shooting

DENVER — In an email to parents Saturday morning, East High School principal Terita Walker provided answers to parents’ safety questions in the wake of the shooting at the school last month.

The email was in response to questions from parents during a community meeting on Monday. Parents have demanded more transparency from the district regarding safety protocols after the March 22 shooting at East High School that wounded two deans, Jearld Mason and Eric Sinclair.

The shooting occurred during a pat down of a 17-year-old student. The alleged gunman was one of at least 20 who were on a daily pat-down procedure when entering a district high school, Denver7 Investigates learned.

The 17-year-old student’s body was found later on the night of the shooting in Park County after an apparent suicide.

In Saturday’s email to parents, Walker provided an explanation from district leaders as to why students who are on a pat-down procedure are allowed to attend classes.

"DPS strives to provide the best, most well-rounded educational opportunities to every student. In doing so, we attempt to best address their behavior off campus and on campus in a way that is fair and rests upon the due process of our justice system. We will not, and have not, ever come to a determination that any child is undeserving of a quality public education," the DPS statement read.

The document goes on to state that the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) prevents school officials from publicly sharing disciplinary records, including safety plans, of DPS students.

After the shooting, the Denver Public School Board of Education not only suspended a controversial policy that removed school resource officers from all Denver high schools in 2020 but also directed the district’s superintendent, Dr. Alex Marrero, to come up with a long-term safety plan by the end of the summer.

The email explains that many of the Denver police officers that were assigned to 13 DPS campuses were not specifically trained by the district, but they have previously worked in a school setting and are trained in de-escalation and crisis intervention.

The following is a copy of the entire question and answer document provided to East HS parents:

What are the objections?

Weapon Detection devices are currently being used at athletic events. Although no decision has been made to disallow in school buildings, there are many logistics that must be considered including community input, staffing to manage logistics and placement inside buildings.

Why can't we have them?

A decision has yet to be made. The district is investigating several proactive solutions at this time and wants to make sure it is the correct solution. What is the cost of metal detectors? The cost of devices vary depending on the type of device and the device technology itself.

Why are there metal detectors at sporting events but not at school?

Weapons detection, which is more sophisticated than metal detectors, is currently used at high school sporting events and was implemented as a pilot. Athletic events are open to many more attendees outside of the DPS community and schools. Implementation at sporting events provides an added layer of security amongst a disparate crowd of spectators.

What would it look like getting 2000 students through metal detectors?

The time to process through is dependent on the type of device installed.

What is Evolv? When will it be implemented?

Evolv is a touchless screen solution that uses sensor technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to detect weapons; it is not the traditional metal detector in that it uses AI to focus more on weapons versus sensitive settings for keys, phones, etc. The Evolv technology is being explored and researched. It has not been approved to implement inside DPS schools currently but it is being used at high school athletic events.

Should East no longer be an open campus?

No decision has been made to close the East Campus.

Will there be security at sporting events?

School sporting events and extracurricular activities will continue to operate within our current system. This system does implement a variety of safety protocols from School Resource Officers (SROs), Campus Safety Officers (CSOs) and other threat detection tools to ensure that all participants remain safe on DPS campuses.

What training will School Resource Officers (SROs) receive?

Many of the officers who have requested this duty are former SROs and have previously worked in a school setting. While DPS will not provide training to these officers, the district will be in close collaboration with DPD to make sure all parties have what is needed to keep our schools and students safe; Officers in DPD receive significant training in de-escalation, crisis intervention, persons with disabilities, children, etc. Here is that curriculum: https://post.colorado.gov/sites/post/files/documents/Basic%20Academic%20Training% 20Program%20January%202023%20CLEAN.pdf They also go through ongoing training to include anti-bias and other similar trainings: https://post.colorado.gov/training/crs-24-31-315- training-resource-guide For those that are SRO's, this is the training program: https://www.nasro.org/training/training-courses/

How many firearm possessions at East? Compared to other high schools? Trend?

That information is not readily available, however a CORA request can address the specific statistical data requested.

What can individual students and parents do to keep their school safe?

We encourage every parent, student and faculty member that has knowledge of potential hazards or threats to immediately notify authorities or school officials. We operate our Safe2Tell hotline, which address a variety of anonymously submitted complaints. We also frequently collaborate with law enforcement and school administration to ensure a warm, welcoming learning environment.

What are you specifically doing to remove guns from schools?

Gun violence is a societal issue, not just a schools issue. DPS is working closely with the Denver Police Department and community and governmental officials to come up with comprehensive plans on building a better Denver and a better school district.

What will be the role of SROs?

School Resource Officers (SROs) are being implemented in schools to develop critical relationships with our students and staff. These relationships help build a rapport between law enforcement and the community. These relationships allow these officers to more effectively prevent crime and address issues before they escalate.

Safety Plans Who has them?

Safety plans apply to a variety of behavioral issues and range in intensity and threat assessments as determined by district and school administrators. Due to the breadth of these safety plans, it is inaccurate to state that they only apply to students who display specific behaviors.

Can these students go to an alternative school?

Alternative School is an option for all students. It is a decision between the school, students and family as to where a student is best positioned to achieve their highest potential and receive the support needed to thrive.

Safety Plans Why are they allowed in our schools?

DPS strives to provide the best, most well-rounded educational opportunities to every student. In doing so, we attempt to best address their behavior off campus and on campus in a way that is fair and rests upon the due process of our justice system. We will not, and have not, ever come to a determination that any child is undeserving of a quality public education.

Why aren't parents aware of who has safety plans?

The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) requires the protection of student and individual data that we carry. This includes safety plans. Just as each parent would not like the personal academic records of their child released to the community, we cannot disclose the disciplinary or behavioral records of someone else's child.

Why was Lyle (alleged shooter) allowed to attend East?

He is a student that lived in the East neighborhood and exercised his Choice Option to attend East High School.

What happens when a student is under a safety plan? Are they being given the support they need?

DPS strives to provide the best, most well-rounded educational opportunities to every student. In doing so, we attempt to best address their behavior off campus and on campus in a way that is fair and rests upon the due process of our justice system. We will not, and have not, ever come to a determination that any child is undeserving of a quality public education.

How will safety around the school be addressed?

School safety is an ever-evolving issue. We are working within our administration, receiving community feedback, and utilizing all our local, state and national tools to ensure that we are continuing to create a safe environment for students and faculty. We are also implementing a variety of mental, emotional and social supports in the interim to help our DPS scholars and staff cope and thrive in the wake of recent events.

Can we have cameras around the entire block?

Cameras and other threat detection measures are currently being reviewed by our school operations and safety teams, along with local law enforcement. As a school district, we endeavor for school to always be a warm and welcoming learning environment for our scholars - not a part of the hostile school-to-prison pipeline.

Will the street in front of East be closed? Are we going to close Esplande?

East High School is nestled in the heart of Denver. As such, the major roadways around the school remain vital to the transportation and infrastructure of the city. While we look forward to every opportunity to ensure a safe environment, we cannot commit to major disruptions in city infrastructure or traffic. These steps are outside the scope of Denver Public Schools.

Define the area around the school that is protected.

Our priority as a school district, is maintaining that all DPS campuses and buildings remain safe as a part of our commitment to a warm and welcoming learning environment. In order to best protect the area around East and our other surrounding schools, we are committed to working with city and other local officials to see what expanded services and safety we can provide in addition to our increased SRO and CSO presence on campuses and in buildings.

What is being done to support the injured Deans?

We are committed to the health and wellness of all our Denver Public Schools staff. In addition to providing them the mental and emotional health supports, we are working on making sure that they return to a safer East High School and can continue to pursue their careers in education in whatever capacity we can offer them as a school district.

Will East have two replacement Deans until the end of the year?

We will never be able to fully replace the incredible community presence these Deans had on our school and the East High School community. However, to ensure that we can continue the limited interruption in education instruction and school administration, we are looking for members of our community to step into these roles and help support the school in whatever capacity required of us.

Who is going to handle discipline in the Deans absence?

We will never be able to fully replace the incredible community presence these Deans had on our school and the East High School community. However, to ensure that we can continue the limited interruption in education instruction and school administration, we are looking for members of our community to step into these roles and help support the school in whatever capacity required of us.

Are the medical costs of the Deans being covered by DPS?

Denver Public Schools is proud to offer a multitude of free services and a comprehensive medical insurance and benefits packages to all our employees. We also look forward to ensuring that our two brave faculty members utilize all of the internal supports we can offer to them during their recovery.

What is offered for remote learning?

At the secondary level, DPS has one remote learning school: Denver Online. Because it is a separate school, transferring in may not be possible at this point in the school year based on current enrollment. An administrative transfer form would be needed to request a move for the 2022-23 school year. The SchoolChoice Round 2 process would be used to apply for the 2023-24 school year.

Can we have remote learning until the end of the school year?

At the secondary level, DPS has one remote learning school: Denver Online. Because it is a separate school, transferring in may not be possible at this point in the school year based on current enrollment. An administrative transfer form would be needed to request a move for the 2022-23 school year. The SchoolChoice Round 2 process would be used to apply for the 2023-24 school year.

How will we gather student voice? What do they want/need to feel safe?

The East team is and will continue to gather students' voices. Students will have multiple opportunities throughout the year to voice their collective and individual needs. With this information, the school and district will partner with internal and external stakeholders to meet the needs identified to feel safe now and moving forward.

Students How will lost time be made up?

Denver Public Schools creates the calendar year with several days above and beyond the state-required minimums. There is no need to extend the number of days students attend. Due to interrupted instructional days, we are working with the school to determine if an adjusted testing schedule will be needed.

Board of Education Will Director Anderson offer an apology?

Vice President Anderson issued a statement regarding the meeting at East High School from this past Monday.

How do we remove the BOE?

Recall petitions are governed by Colorado State law.

Where is the school board tonight?

The Board of Education was not invited to attend the community meeting this past Monday (April 3rd) at East High School. The meeting was intended to be an update on the security situation and the return to school plan for the students. These are operational issues and not under the purview of the Board of Education. As such, the Board was not invited. This allowed the subject matter experts who are handling the specific concerns that students, staff and the community had expressed regarding the return to school plan to address those issues.

Why was the BOE in Florida?

Some Board of Education members were in Florida attending a conference and were traveling back to Colorado during the time the meeting took place.

What about SROs after the school year ends?

The threat isn't going away. On March 23, 2023, the Board of Education unanimously voted to issue a directive to Dr. Marrero to conduct a comprehensive security review. Once completed, Dr. Marrero was directed to present this new security plan to the Board by the end of June 2023. This new, comprehensive security plan may include the continuation of the usage of School Resource Officers. There will be several opportunities for community engagement during the development of this new plan in the coming weeks. This is your opportunity to make your voice heard in regards to security measures in our schools.

What supports will be in place for students now until the end of the school year?

Students will be provided in school, district wide, and tele-health mental and emotional supports (free of charge) as an extension of previously existing DPS services. ‘

How are you reaching out to the students who are not accessing the supports?

We will rely on our teachers and staff to observe student behavior to refer students who may require additional support or who may not be accessing the support. This may include parent meetings, home visits, conferences, and/or other approaches that honor the student's individual context.

Are there too many students at East?

East High School has served a student population of about 2500 for the past 10 years. The building capacity estimate, according to typical high school use, is between 1874 - 2200. Many schools including East High School are able to exceed this capacity through efficient scheduling. The occupant load or fire code occupancy allows for a much higher number of students and staff to be in the building at the same time.

What are the enrollment options for students who don't feel safe returning to school this year?

Families can request administrative transfers, but they are not guaranteed.

Is there testing next week?

We have been in contact with the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) to adjust PSAT/SAT testing windows. The school would like to stay with the current testing dates.

What are the options for staff who don't feel safe returning to school?

The district offers ongoing mental health supports through community providers and the Employee Assistance Program (EAP). We are also providing robust training and support for all members of the school on safety protocols and expectations.