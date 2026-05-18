PARKER, Colo. — Fifteen days before the start of Pride Month, people in Douglas County held the 2026 edition of Douglas County Pride on Sunday.

The event was canceled in 2025 due to a leadership change, making it difficult to hold.

DougCo Pride isn't unfamiliar with obstacles.

In 2023, protesters interrupted a drag performance during the festival, wearing T-Shirts that read "Stand to Protect Children."

Attendees at Sunday's event say it meant a lot to see the festival return better than ever despite all it's been through.

"There's no reason to fear what's different if you realize that we're not that different," Kris Kidwell said.

For some, like Laura Jamison and Rob Brill, Sunday was their first DougCo Pride.

"We're actually here supporting our son, who is gay and part of the community, and I think it's really important, especially in Douglas County, to show support for the LGBTQIA community," Jamison said.

"Just show up, not be afraid to show up," Brill said about the importance of being an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. "The worst thing you can do is just hide and worry. It's go out, be you, show people that may not understand that you're not here to hurt anyone."

► Watch Tyler Melito's report in the player below:

Douglas County Pride returns after event canceled in 2025

Kidwell and his husband Joshua LeConey have been attending DougCo Pride for years.

"When I was in high school, it was unheard of to even come out of the closet, and then that sort of started to change in the 90s, and now I can openly discuss my husband in front of people, and it doesn't even raise an eyebrow," Kidwell detailed.

"It's become a regular part of everybody's life to some degree, so we don't have to come out," LeConey added. "We've just been able to be out now, and that's probably one of the biggest changes."

Even younger attendees like Lorenzo Luciano and Emit Kupzyk say it is powerful to see how much support there is for the LGBTQ+ community, even though they say there is so much hate in the world.

"It gives me more faith in humanity," Kupzyk said.

"Yeah, same with the faith, humanity, we're all just kind of chilling here," Luciano described.

Eli Brill and CJ Bennett say that despite the hatred some may have toward the LGBTQ+ community, it isn't going to stop them from loving who they want to love.

"We really don't mean any harm, and we just want to exist with people without having to be afraid of what we do or what we wear constantly, and how we act, and who we love," Brill said.

"We're not a sin, and that we're part of an actual community," said Bennett. "It's not just a bunch of mumbo jumbo; we're an actual community. Even if you're straight and you're not a part of our community, we will still welcome you."