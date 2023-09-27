Watch Now
DougCo school board votes to pay Bob Marshall’s attorney fees nearing $100K

Posted at 8:04 AM, Sep 27, 2023
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A nineteen-month legal battle with the Douglas County School Board has been resolved after a board meeting on Tuesday evening.

The board voted unanimously to pay Colorado state representative Bob Marshall over $100,000 in attorneys fees and other costs after Marshall sued the school board for violating open meetings laws in 2022 in connection to the firing of former superintendent Corey Wise.

Marshall, who is now a state representative for House District 43, filed the lawsuit in February 2022 alleging the board met several times in private one-on-one meetings to discuss replacing Wise.

A judge in June then ruled that the Douglas County School Board violated Colorado’s open meetings law,the Denver Post reported.

The law requires local and state governments to discuss public business or take formal action in meetings that are open to the public.

