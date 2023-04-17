DougCo School District pays $832K to settle fired Superintendent Corey Wise’s unlawful termination claim

The Douglas County School District paid former Superintendent Corey Wise more than $830,000 to settle his discrimination claims over his firing last year after he advocated for students with disabilities and youth of color, Wise’s attorneys announced Monday.

Wise filed claims with the Colorado Civil Rights Division and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment alleging Board of Education members Becky Myers, Michael Peterson, Christy Williams and Kaylee Winegar unlawfully terminated him without cause in violation of his First Amendment and due process rights, according to the Rathod Mohamedbhai law firm.

The Douglas County School District declined to comment on the settlement.

“The message I want this to send is that there are real consequences when politics enters public education,” Wise told The Denver Post on Monday morning. “I was discriminated against. This is not OK. I’m grateful, humbled, feel validated and vindicated through this process and, hopefully, we can make better days ahead of us.”

The Douglas County School District paid Wise $270,733 for the remainder of his superintendent contract and is paying out $562,000 to resolve all of Wise’s unlawful termination claims, his attorneys said, for a total of $832.733.

