Douglas County Fairgrounds expansion could cut into youth sports fields under proposal

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — After two record-breaking years, Douglas County Fairgrounds officials say they need more space, but a draft master plan that proposes cutting into the surrounding youth sports fields isn’t going over well with families and those who play there.

The fairgrounds fields off Plum Creek Parkway get good use no matter the day of the week.

“This year alone we actually had to turn away over 100 youth baseball players because we didn't have enough field space,” said Sarah Futa, vice president of Raptors Athletics.

The Fairgrounds are seeing crowds, too, with back-to-back years of record-breaking attendance.

“Our event coordinators turn away interested event holders daily. We have a wait list of people waiting for space to open up,” said Zach Burns, Douglas County’s Fairgrounds manager.

It's a growth battle Douglas County commissioners are grappling with, unveiling a first draft of a fairgrounds master plan.

It’s created a fight between fair officials and families invested in the future of sports.

“We support the idea of them growing and needing to make changes, we just want to have a seat at the table,” said Futa.

Futa said youth baseball spends more than half of the week practicing at the fairground fields.

The master plan would scrap three fields east of the event center, space she said they desperately need.

“We already have a huge shortage of space to begin with,” said Futa.

Douglas County Commissioner Abe Layden promised parents he wouldn't approve the draft master plan until the county finds more space for kids.

“I’m not going to vote to move one speck of dirt until we have sports facilities or fields that are as good or better than what we currently have okay,” said Layden during a live town hall.

The county will have its next town hall on Thursday, June 27 to discuss how to spend voter-approved money for parks and recreation for the next 15 years.

“I think it actually created an opportunity for us to have more conversations so we can come to a solution together,” said Futa.

While the future of the fairgrounds is still being figured out, Douglas County commissioners said in a statement "To speculate on the outcome of the process and the final plan would be premature."