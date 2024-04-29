District attorney's office to retry former Clear Creek County deputy involved in Christian Glass's death

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The Clear Creek County District Attorney's Office will retry a former sheriff's deputy involved in the 2022 death of Christian Glass after a jury deadlocked on two charges.

A jury on Friday found Andrew Buen guilty of reckless endangerment but could not reach a verdict for the second-degree murder and official misconduct charges. According to lawyers for the Glass family, 11 of the 12 jurors found Buen guilty of second-degree murder within the first hours of deliberations.

Crime Jury convicts former deputy of reckless endangerment in Christian Glass's death Jeff Anastasio

Buen is among several other law enforcement officers charged in connection to the shooting of the 22-year-old man.

Law enforcement’s fatal encounter with Glass began after he dialed for roadside assistance, reporting his vehicle had become stuck on an embankment near Silver Plume on the evening of June 11, 2022. Glass, who remained inside his vehicle during the incident, told dispatchers he had two knives, a hammer and a mallet with him inside the car. Attorneys for the Glass family later said the 22-year-old was undergoing a mental health episode.

During the trial, Sally Glass, Christian’s mother, testified her son had suffered from depression.

“Christian had a hard time when we moved to America because he lost his identity,” his mother said. “He found it very hard to fit in – and also his accent, so he had a very hard time.”

Over the course of an hour, officers attempted to get Glass to leave his car and eventually fired bean bag rounds and a Taser, which failed to work. Glass was then shot by Buen five times after he swung a knife out of the back of the car’s window.

Historic $19 million settlement reached in death of Christian Glass

An internal affairs investigation requested by then-Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers and conducted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was critical of how law enforcement handled the incident, determining that Buen did not act properly and failed to de-escalate the situation.

“By a preponderance of the evidence, Deputy (Andrew) Buen was not within (Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office) policy and procedure when he used deadly physical force,” the report read.

Not only did Glass report he was in possession of the weapons in his initial call for help, but the report found Glass offered to throw the knives out of his vehicle when law enforcement arrived but was told not to do so by the former deputy. He later tossed the knife into the front passenger seat, according to the internal affairs report, which stated it was “never posing an imminent danger to Deputy Buen.