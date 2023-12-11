4 of 6 Colorado officers charged in fatal police shooting of Christian Glass expected to appear in court

DENVER — Four of the six additional officers charged in connection with the police shooting of 22-year-old Christian Glass in Clear Creek County last year are expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Idaho Springs police Officer Brittany Morrow, Georgetown police Officer Timothy Collins, Georgetown Marshal Randolph Williams and Colorado State Trooper Ryan Bennie are scheduled to appear in a Clear Creek County courtroom for an arraignment hearing Tuesday.

The four officers were charged last month with failing to intervene in the excessive force of another officer. Division of Gaming officers Christa Lloyd and Mary Harris are facing identical charges and are scheduled to appear in January.

Glass had called 911 for help late in the evening of June 10, 2022, after his car got stuck in an embankment near Silver Plume. After spending more than an hour coaxing him to get out of his vehicle as Glass experienced a mental health crisis.

Former Clear Creek County Sheriff deputy Kyle Gould authorized deputies at the scene to use force to remove him from his car after bean bags and a Taser did not work to get him to surrender — despite the man not posing a threat to deputies at the scene.

Glass was shot by former Clear Creek deputy Andrew Buen several times when Glass swung a knife he had on him that he used for amateur geological work. The 22-year-old was declared dead at the scene minutes later, on June 11, 2022.

Both Buen and Gould were criminally charged following a grand jury indictment, which also found that Glass committed no crime and was acting in self defense.

Gould pleaded guilty last month to ignoring his duty to report use of force and failing to intervene. He was sentenced to two years probation and a $1,000 fine and was also barred from working in law enforcement or security in Colorado.

Buen pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and official misconduct. Court records show Buen posted a $50,000 bond in his case.

"Everyone there that night should be in jail, as far as I'm concerned. They all behaved abominably," said Simon Glass, Christian's father, following Gould's court appearance Nov. 16. "Nothing's going to bring Christian back. But we really want everyone here to be held accountable. We've said that from the start. And it's really—it's really time for that to happen. It's been, I think, 17 months now. But, we've been waiting for justice. Today was the first admission of guilt by anybody there."