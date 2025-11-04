DIA seeks public input on Peña Boulevard upgrades

DENVER — If you have ever had to drive to Denver International Airport, you know it’s one of the most congested corridors in the city. However, airport authorities are now inviting travelers, workers, and community members to complete a survey on ways to improve Peña Boulevard.

Peña Boulevard was built over 30 years ago. It now handles more than 139,000 vehicles daily—an 80% increase since opening. This has led to congestion, crashes, and maintenance challenges.

In April of this year, the Denver City Council voted to approve a five-year, $15 million contract for a study to explore options for reducing traffic on Peña Boulevard.

The federal environmental study fulfills a requirement under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), and the contract includes funding for preliminary design of proposed changes to the busy corridor.

The feedback will guide the Peña Design & NEPA project. This review must be completed before improvements can begin.

The airport has proposed options, such as adding a bus-only lane, a carpool or toll lane, or a collector or frontage road to separate airport and local traffic.

The survey asks about travel habits, concerns, and communication preferences.

Responses will help shape a preferred alternative for future construction, which could begin as early as 2028.

The deadline to complete the survey is Dec. 31, 2025.

