DENVER — When Denver International Airport opened nearly 30 years ago, traffic along Peña Boulevard was primarily airport-based. But today, that’s changed.

The increase in traffic has led airport officials to consider plans to pave a smoother path forward for Peña Boulevard. A big part of developing the Peña Master Plan is public input and a major concern among drivers is congestion.

Sue Simmons and Beth McGregor remember a relaxing drive down Peña when DIA opened in 1995.

“Yeah, a way different time,” laughed Simmons.

Around that time, the road saw 67,500 vehicles a day. Today, traffic volume has nearly doubled. Just the thought of driving the 11.1 mile stretch during rush hour makes Simmons cringe.

“I don’t want to do that. Don’t make me!” joked Simmons.

City and airport officials are in the planning stages of what to do to improve the only road to and from the second largest and one of the most busiest airport in the world. It could serve as many as 120 million passengers a year by 2045.

Future of a congested Peña Boulevard up for discussion

“How can we incentivize not only our passengers, but our employees to take more sustainable transportation?” said Lisa Nguyen, DIA’s principal transportation planner.

She said the airport alone employs 40,000 people.

“Imagine a Denver Tech Center times 25% more,” said Nguyen.

So potentially separating airport and local traffic with a frontage road could alleviate some of the backups seen along Peña Blvd. Officials are also considering adding lanes, creating bus-only lanes, and tolling. Or, they could do nothing at all.

“One of the pieces that is required by the feds is what they call a baseline or a do nothing scenario,” said Nguyen.

Soon the study will head to the federal environmental process. Then planners will find ways to pay for the future of Peña Boulevard.

“Depending on what happens, it could take anywhere from maybe five to 10 years. But you know, things are not an overnight solution,” explained Nguyen.

You can take a look at all of the potential plans for Peña Boulevard on the airport's website and share your feedback through March 8.