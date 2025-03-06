Potential solutions to Peña Boulevard's traffic jams hit roadblock

DENVER — Potential solutions to traffic jams along the main artery to Denver International Airport hit a roadblock on Wednesday.

A Denver City Council committee on Wednesday postponed a vote on a $15 million contract to conduct a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) study, which is needed to move forward with potential construction along Peña Boulevard.

"One hundred percent. Everyone agrees that we need better ways to get to the airport," said Denver City Councilwoman Flor Alvidrez.

According to a presentation by airport officials, daily traffic along the 11-mile stretch has increased by 80% since the airport opened 30 years ago. But how to address the congestion is where the project is hitting turbulence.

Alvidrez is focused on not only a solution for airport travelers but also for those living in nearby neighborhoods in Green Valley Ranch.

"I have sat — visiting people in those homes over there — on those exits for 30 minutes to an hour because those exits were not designed for this massive development that went in," said the councilwoman.

Richard Bamber with Greater Denver Transit wants to see public transit prioritized as a solution just as much as road expansion.

"The great thing about the train is it's massively scaleable, you know. We can double the length of those trains. We can put double-decker trains, you know, we can massively increase the capacity," said Bamber.

In the Peña Master Planreleased last year, airport officials outlined some possible solutions, including adding lanes to Peña Boulevard, creating bus-only lanes, and tolling. But first, the airport needs the Denver City Council to approve the NEPA study contract with Peak Consulting.



Talks around the NEPA study contract went so long on Wednesday that the Denver City Council's Business, Arts, Workforce, Climate & Aviation Services Committee voted to continue the conversation and revisit it on March 19.

"And if it takes two weeks longer, I don't think that's gonna hold up a five-year potential study," said Alvidrez.

Alvidrez said it's worth the wait to get this right for everyone.

"Yes, getting to the airport is important, and we plan on growing the airport. But also, what about the people that live out there?" she said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Denver International Airport said, "We thank the committee for their thoughtful consideration and look forward to returning later in the month to continue the conversation on the future of Peña and the criticality of studying this corridor for passengers, employees and neighbors."