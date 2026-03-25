Despite high temps and low snowpack, Colorado ski resorts offer deals to keep spring skiing alive

WINTER PARK, Colo. — It’s been an unusual ski season in Colorado, to say the least, with record-low snowpack, 65-degree days in March, and resorts announcing they’ll be closing down early.

Despite all that, spring skiing is still in full swing for some skiers and riders. At Winter Park on Tuesday, some skiers and snowboarders shredded down the slopes in nothing but a t-shirt and shorts.

Winter Park Director of Marketing Carl Frey said the resort is holding steady.

“You know, our biggest partner in this whole operation is the weather, and sometimes we’re playing on its terms,” said Frey.

Playing on those terms means $50 lift tickets on Thursdays from now until the end of the season.

“Obviously, [it] matches up with Mary Jane’s 50th birthday and just offer a way for people to get on the slopes — low-risk, low-cost and a great way for them to just get out here and enjoy the snow,” said Frey.

Alli Salaman, one Winter Park regular, donned an 1800’s era gown as she sped down a run Tuesday.

“It’s sunny its warm, its so pretty,” she said, “Free Vitamin D!”

Salaman, also known as Lady Jane, has been a regular at the resort for more than 20 years and is known for dressing as the namesake of Winter Park’s more difficult terrain area, Mary Jane.

Needless to say, the warm March day didn’t stop her from going full-send down the mountain.

“Some places are soft, some places are fast,” she said.

She was one of many skiers and snowboarders enjoying the spring skiing conditions before they get too slushy — or melt away completely.

For Ellen Fiala, visiting from Chicago, the conditions on Tuesday were a nice surprise.

“I was like, oh no, there’s going to be nothing up here. But it was a lot better than I really expected,” Fiala said.

Because who doesn’t enjoy going down the slopes in shorts and a tank top?

“You can, like, drop a few layers to feel a little less marshmallow,” said Fiala.

For locals like Melissa Pura, it’s been a bit of a strange season — but still one for the books.

“It’s one season of so many good years and so many fun times up here, and we’re making the best of it," she said. "And we’re getting out in a sweatshirt and stretchy pants, and you know, there’s always next year.”

Tuesday’s snow conditions made skiers like Bob Stekete extra grateful for the work that’s gone into making sure the terrain stays rideable this season.

“I think the groomers had to work harder this year, but they did a great job keeping what snow Winter Park had in really good shape,” said Stekete.

Frey said the resort has no plans to close just yet.

Other ski resorts across the Front Range are enticing riders to make the most of the end of the season, too. Granby Ranch is offering $59 weekday lift tickets and 30% off all rentals booked online.

Loveland Ski Area is offering next winter’s season passes at last year’s early season rate to make up for the lack of deep powder days this year.

"Recognizing that some guests were left wishing for a few more powder days, Loveland is extending the same opportunity as last spring, the chance to lock in next winter’s season pass at last year’s early season rate," an announcement from the ski area stated.

Ski resorts in other parts of Colorado have announced early closures in the coming weeks. Monarch Mountain moved its closing date up to March 29, about two weeks earlier than originally planned, and Steamboat announced it would close April 12, about a week earlier than last year.