Denver’s revitalized 16th Street corridor set to host major music event

DENVER — It's time to set the stage for Denver’s 16th Street's first big music event as internationally acclaimed DJ and producer FISHER brings the atmosphere to 16th and Welton with a sold-out outdoor block party on Memorial Day.

It’s the unofficial summer kickoff to celebrate the corridor's recent revitalization, and event organizers are making sure it stays safe.

The event marks a collaboration between AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, the Downtown Denver Partnership, and the City of Denver and is part of a push to bring people back to the 16th Street area.

More than 5,000 people are expected to attend the block party, which includes sets from house duo Sidepiece, Australian producer Odd Mob, and DJ Lauren Lane.

“Lots of hands on deck here on site, making sure that everything from security to restrooms to concert entries are all smooth,” said Britt Diehl with the Downtown Denver Partnership. “With any type of event like this, all of our security partners are in close touch with one another.”

The Downtown Denver Partnership says events like these will change what it means to visit 16th Street.

For years, business owners have shared concerns about construction and crime, saying it’s led to a drastic decrease in customers.

“We really want people to have a great experience and have this be their sort of first moment, experiencing downtown as we go into the summer, so they come back again and again and again,” she added.

Violeta Gavrilovich recently relocated from Maui to open her shop, Aloha Hats, on the newly remodeled 16th Street corridor.

“Music bringing people together… this is a big opportunity,” she said.

Gavrilovich said she plans on staying open later on Memorial Day to accommodate the increase in foot traffic.

“When people come back, they can see, not just because of concerts, they can see new businesses like ours. They can discover new cool shops. And that is a perfect vibe of Denver and Denver flavor,” she said.

“It really generates that awareness, so it inspires people to come back,” added Diehl.

The Downtown Denver Partnership adds this event, which could potentially kickstart more shows and concerts in the corridor’s future.

“Wouldn't it be great if 16th Street joined the ranks of those iconic music venues where musicians from not only here in Denver but around the country and even around the world want to perform?” said Diehl. “We also know that when we have amazing, highly visual events like what FISHER will be, we see others that are inspired to think about how they could maybe use the space and we think and are really hopeful that others will see what a cool backdrop this is to have a concert right in the heart of downtown, and be inspired to want to do the same.”

If you plan on jamming out at the FISHER Block Party tomorrow, you’re encouraged to ride-share or take public transit.

Parking in downtown Denver will also be free for Memorial Day.

Doors for the show open at 5 p.m. with entrances on 16th Street at California Street and Glenarm Place.

The 16th Street Summer Kickoff, a weekend of events and concerts, starts next Saturday, May 31.