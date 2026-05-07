Denver's biggest May snowstorm in decades leaves trail of tree damage across metro area

DENVER — Denver residents and junk removal crews are cleaning up after heavy, wet snow downed trees across the metro area.

On Wednesday, yards were littered with debris as the storm moved out and melting began.

"Huge, huge trees, huge, not just little limbs, but huge branches," Cathy Higgens, a Denver resident, said.

▶️ WATCH: Denver's May snowstorm left a trail of tree damage for residents and clean-up crews

May snowstorm leaves trail of tree damage across metro area

Higgens said she spent time outside during the height of the storm trying to protect her trees before the damage was done.

"We were out till midnight last night, shaking the trees," Higgens said.

Denver7 | Weather How much snow has fallen? Colorado snow totals from the May 5-6, 2026 snowstorm Óscar Contreras

Fellow Denver resident Jeff Hopfenbeck shared a similar experience.

"I was just out last night and this morning, shaking off all the trees," Hopfenbeck said.

Despite those efforts, yards across the metro area were left in rough shape.

"There's a lot of trees down," Hopfenbeck said.

While some residents are tackling the cleanup themselves, the storm also means new business for local removal company The Junk Trunk.

Denver7

"[There is] a decent amount of panic out there of folks who are just... 'Hey, I don't know what the heck to do with this,'" owner Nathan Schweid told Denver7.

Schweid and his team spent most of Wednesday afternoon dragging downed trees and hauling them away.

"I think it'll be a busy weekend for us," Schweid said. "I think people are starting to kind of step outside and see what kind of damage there is."

Denver7

Still, many residents say the trade off is worth it, welcoming the moisture amid a prolonged drought.

"Everyone is glad for the moisture," Higgens said.

"We certainly need the moisture, so that's good," Hopfenbeck said.

The Junk Trunk is also offering a discount through Friday; use the code MAY BLIZZARD for $25 off any storm cleanup service.