Denver7 | Your Voice: Windsor residents strive to protect close-knit community as northern Colorado grows fast

Windsor, a fast-growing northern Colorado town, is determined to hold onto its reputation as one of the safest places to live in the state, even as new residents pour in and development expands.

Located in what Mayor Julie Cline calls “our golden triangle” between Greeley, Fort Collins and Loveland, Windsor has been attracting families, entrepreneurs and retirees drawn to its blend of modern amenities and historic character. Denver7 | Your Voice took a trip to Windsor to hear what's on community members' minds now.

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Denver7 Town of Windsor mayor, Julie Cline.

“I've been in Windsor for 14 years, and when we drove into the town, we knew it was where we wanted to be,” Cline said.

George and Carrie Buchholz, who moved from California to start a family, say Windsor’s lifestyle was exactly what they were looking for.

“We're expecting our first right now, actually,” Carrie said. “Compared to where we came from, it's just really great people and a lot of great things to do that I think I would have loved growing up. So, it's the kind of thing we want to have for our kids.”

Residents and local business owners often point to Windsor’s connection to nature, community spirit and thriving small business scene as defining features.

Denver7 Esther and Albert Quinonez live in Loveland but work and shop in Windsor.

“My family really loves the small town atmosphere, but at the same time, we have access to go to a Rockies game or something that's going on in Denver, but still enjoy the small-town, outdoor feel,” Reece Gliko, store manager at Esh’s Grocery Market, said.

Esh’s draws customers from across northern Colorado and even Wyoming by offering unique products and lower prices than larger competitors. Gliko says the arrival of big retailers isn't a concern.

“We feel like we're more a complimentary relationship with those big box stores, because you get such a unique variety of things here, and the business model is so different from their's, it's not necessarily seen as a threat,” Gliko said.

“Windsor is a smaller community. I mean, it's growing a lot. Loveland used to be that way. Used to be small, but it just exploded,” Esther Quinonez said. Quinonez, and her husband Albert, both work in Windsor.

As word spreads about Windsor’s lifestyle, some residents note changes.

“It's grown a lot. There's a lot more traffic, there's a lot more people, but I think it's good,” added resident Corbin Brier.

Mayor Cline acknowledges that rapid growth presents challenges.

“Traffic is one of them, you know, maintaining our infrastructure, but we know that those people that want that small-town feel — a lot of people want the convenience of different restaurants or some of the box stores,” she said.

Denver7 A family shops at Esh's Grocery Market in Windsor.

For longtime residents, there’s hope that future growth will preserve Windsor’s identity.

“I just hope that it keeps the hometown feel and the community, because everybody comes together when something happens,” Brier said.

Carrie Buchholz voiced support for local businesses: “I hope that it continues to be a small-business-friendly place where people don't feel overwhelmed by fees and regulations.”

For now, Windsor’s community appears committed to maintaining its safe, small-town heart. Town leaders say they will continue listening to residents’ concerns as the area prepares for its next chapter of growth.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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