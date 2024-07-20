Denver7 stuffs backpacks with school supplies

AURORA, Colo. — Employees from Denver7, Les Schwab Tire Centers, and The Salvation Army came together Saturday to pack book bags for kids heading back to school.

It's all hands on deck for Denver7's annual Pack a Back Pack program.

"I love being with all of our coworkers and have a little friendly competition here, but we're doing good for the community, and it's just so fun, and we know there are going to be smiles on the other end of this when kids get these backpacks delivered to them," Denver7 Meteorologist Stacey Donaldson said.

All book bags will be given to children in need in the community. A post on the local Salvation Army's Facebook page says you can also attend their event in August for a free book bag.

"It's all the basic utensils, rulers, a pencil, a pen, a pad, all the things that kids need to start," Major Nesan Kistan with The Salvation Army said.

Kistan added that they hope to help 4,000 children, but the need is much larger.

"I would estimate between six to 8,000 children need a backpack as school starts this season," Kristan said.

That’s a small reason why Les Swab employees, The Salvation Army, and D7 teamed up to ensure some parents have one less thing to worry about this school year.

Click hereto donate school supplies.