DENVER — Since Denver7 first reported on bands boycotting Punk in the Park Denver because of the organizer's donations to President Donald Trump's campaign and other right-wing groups, another band, Dropkick Murphy's, has announced on Instagram they're pulling out of future Punk In the Park shows.

Meanwhile, the organizer, Cameron Collins, also posted, explaining his previous support for Trump, but also stating that the festival doesn't donate any proceeds to any political party.

After Denver7's story aired on Friday, we received hundreds of comments and emails about the controversy, which showcased a broad range of opinions within the punk community — one not easily unified.

Before we get in too deep, the punk community came out swinging — some viewers praised the coverage of the boycott; others criticized it. So, we dove into both.

Denver7 reporter jumps into the mosh pit of political controversy in the punk rock community

"Your report on punk was only made to start more trouble," argued Kenneth, a detractor. "All news reporters worry about are ratings, if they look good on TV and what's for lunch."

Alright, no need to fight. What's clear is punk rock is anti-establishment, right? Eat the rich, right?

Zachary wrote: "You can't be a punk rocker and a Trump supporter, it's an oxymoron."

At the same time, Patrick countered: "Trump is punk rock; he is anti-establishment. He is eff the system, so it makes no sense."

A viewer claiming to be the Suicidal Tendencies' former lead guitarist Jon Nelson wrote: "I take issue with someone claiming to speak for the reasoning behind the punk movement. For myself the most punk rock thing I've ever done was be a hard conservative."

So, maybe a grain of salt could do us all a little good.

William remarked that the bands mentioned "are about as punk as Yellowcard. Not at all."

Danny added: "Punk has always been about freedom of expression, and I’m sick to death of people drawing the line at politics."

So, don't just question authority. Question everything. Punk in the Park's recent events have lit a fire under the punk community, reaffirming punk rock’s diverse, often contradictory ethos.

Thanks for sharing your thoughts. Hey! Ho! Let's go!