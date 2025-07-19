Bands pull out of Denver's Punk in the Park festival over political donations

DENVER — Punk in the Park, a three-day punk rock festival held at the National Western Stockyards, kicked off with controversy overshadowing the packed lineup of 40-plus bands.

As severe weather briefly disrupted the first night of performances, the festival attendees also discussed the political storm brewing in the punk community.

Two bands, Destiny Bond and Time Heist, announced their withdrawal from the festival after discovering Cameron Collins, owner of Brew HaHa Productions — the production company behind Punk in the Park — had donated to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign along with other right-wing political groups, according to FEC reports.

Their sudden exit sparked heated debates among punk fans, aligning with the genre's anti-establishment roots.

Brandon Alan Lewis, owner of Punkerton Records, first uncovered Collins’ political contributions and felt compelled to inform others.

“I felt like people at least had the right to know,” said Lewis, explaining how this revelation conflicts with punk’s fundamental ideals. "I just felt like it was the antithesis of what we represent in punk rock."

Since then, a petition demanding the festival's shutdown began circulating.

Collins responded via email, stating, "At the end of the day, our events are not about politics — they’re about music, connection, and good times...and not once have I ever censored or restricted a band’s message or voice."

Read Collins' full statement below.

My focus has always been on bringing people together—not dividing them. Brew Ha Ha Productions exists to create inclusive, fun, and safe spaces where people from all walks of life—regardless of race, sexuality, beliefs, or political views—can come together to celebrate music and community.



The punk rock scene I fell in love with and have been a part of since I was 14 years old has always been rooted in individuality, questioning authority, and standing up for free expression. That ethos continues to guide everything we do.



At the end of the day, our events are not about politics—they’re about music, connection, and good times. That’s where my heart is, and that’s where it’s going to stay.



Over the years, I’ve proudly provided a platform for artists to reach hundreds of thousands of fans. We’ve paid millions of dollars in artist guarantees, and not once have I ever censored or restricted a band’s message or voice. Our track record speaks for itself.



To suggest otherwise is not only false—it fundamentally misrepresents who I am, what I stand for, and what Brew Ha Ha Productions embodies.

The festival continues amid rising discussions among fans, who largely support the bands' decision to withdraw.

Cole Kaiser stood by the bands' choices, stating, "If you know that's how they feel and that's what they want to do, I think they should stick by their beliefs."

Davey Dangerously shared, "You know, we're all talking about it, so it's a big deal to us," highlighting the impact of the issue on the punk community.

Cora Weatherby echoed the sentiment, saying, "Honestly, I'm not like most pumped to be supporting that either, but I already bought my tickets, and it's punk to be broke, so that's unfortunate, but yeah, so honestly, I think they're right to do that, and I'm surprised more bands haven't, but then I also understand that, you know, they need the revenue."