Denver7 partners with Safeway to help families across Colorado

The holidays can both be so exciting and so stressful, but there is a simple way we can all make it special for families across Colorado. Denver7 is kicking off the 2024 Holiday Helpings program, partnering up with Safeway, to collect donations through the end of the year.

Those donations add up to $50 gift cards for families.

Taryn Cisneros received two gift cards last year during Thanksgiving and Christmas and said it made a world of a difference for her and her family.

“Volunteers of America helped me get a lot of food for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Cisneros said. “We got a ham, a turkey and little side dishes. It helped us a lot throughout the holiday season and helped provide the food we need for the holidays.”

Volunteers of America is one of 81 nonprofits that will help distribute the gift cards this year.

Denver7 met with Cisneros at her son’s preschool in southwest Denver. She lives in what’s known as a food desert, where fresh and affordable food isn’t always easily accessible. Without the gift cards, Cisneros said her family would struggle to get what they needed at the end of the day.

“He loves all the different foods,” she said.

Cisneros said her 4-year-old son Gabriel loves all the different dishes and deserts the family makes together, with the help of donations.

“We celebrate as a big family and the cousins come together and he gets really excited!” she said.

Volunteers of America has also been helping Cisneros with prenatal care, clothes for her children and food.

With that many nonprofits involved in Holiday Helpings, the donations reach families across the state.

If you are able, the next time you are grocery shopping at Safeway, you can round up and donate $1, $3, or $5 or any amount you choose.

Holiday Helpings runs through Dec. 31.

Last year, with your help, Holiday Helpings raised $1.4 million.