Denver7 kicks off 7-day campaign to help Food Bank of the Rockies amid increased need

DENVER — Denver7 is kicking off our seven-day campaign to help end hunger. The need for food and help is greater than ever, with the Food Bank experiencing a higher demand for services.

Each weekday means another busy day in the kitchen at the Food Bank of the Rockies.

"So we have some pizzas, some individual pizzas that we're going to send out with some vegetables, we're going to top with pepperoni," said Chef Jon Knight with the Food Bank of the Rockies.

Knight oversees the kitchen, which ensures that dozens of kids across the Denver metro area have a healthy, delicious and free after-school meal.

"This week, I might be sending out chicken and waffles as well, where it's gonna be a little Belgian waffle, making some homemade syrups for that too, trying to do a little bit more fun and some interesting things," Knight said.

Knight said the need for these meals continues to grow.

"So the end of the school year last year, we were serving about 1,400 children a day, somewhere in that vicinity... Beginning of this school year, we landed at close to 2,700. We've seen a lot of new organizations coming to us," the chef explained.

In the fiscal year 2023, the Food Bank of the Rockies served 367,685 people, with 21% of that group being children. These after-school meals go to places like the Boys and Girls Club, Denver Public Schools, and more.

Knight said the Food Bank of the Rockies is in need of donations as well as volunteers.

"We have opportunities available for individuals, families and corporate groups. And the great news is we can accept kids 10 years and older, so it's a great opportunity to expose your children to giving back and helping others," Jennifer Lackey, chief development officer.

While the food bank prepares for the holiday season, Lackey is hopeful the community will come together.

"By helping to support us, you're actually helping to support so many additional organizations in the community doing great work. If it weren't for donors and our volunteers, our community would not have the food that they need," Lackey said.

Denver7 is taking action on this issue – and we need your help. Join us for 7 Days to Help End Hunger. From Sept. 23-29, this week-long campaign will raise crucial funds to support the Food Bank of the Rockies and the work they do to nourish people facing hunger.

