7 Days to Help End Hunger: Donate today and your gift will be matched by Denver7 and the Scripps Howard Fund

Hunger remains a critical issue. With the increased costs of food and many other essential items, individuals and families are struggling to pay for basic necessities like eggs, milk and bread. The USDA’s new annual report reveals the number of people living in food insecure households has once again increased, with 47 million Americans facing hunger in 2023.

Here in Colorado, the hunger crisis is at its highest level in a decade. With 1 in 9 people in our state experiencing hunger — a 22 percent increase from the previous year — Food Bank of the Rockies is facing increased demand at their mobile pantries and partner locations.



Denver7 is taking action on this issue – and we need your help. Join us for 7 Days to Help End Hunger. From Sept. 23-29, this week-long campaign will raise crucial funds to support Food Bank of the Rockies and the work they do to nourish people facing hunger.

Every dollar contributed will help Food Bank of the Rockies meet this moment as they are distributing enough food every day for 179,000 meals. But because of rising food costs, they’re spending triple what they have spent in the past on purchasing nutritious items.

$25 will help Food Bank of the Rockies distribute enough food for 150 meals

$50 provides 300 meals

$100 provides 600 meals

$250 provides 1,500 meals

$500 provides 3,000 meals

