Denver youth anti-violence program is awarded a $100,000 grant

Denver's Gang Rescue and Support Project (GRASP) was just awarded a $100,000 grant from the Everytown Community Safety Fund to continue its peer-led gun violence prevention efforts.

GRASP is a program within the Denver Youth Program supporting youth at risk of gang involvement — helping active gang members to exit that life — and families of victims. Led by former gang members, GRASP staff use their experience to build trust, mediate conflicts, and provide mentorship, helping break cycles of violence through authentic connection and support.

Denver7 Anchor Shannon Ogden spoke with Johnny Williams and Ginny McCarthy from the Denver Youth Program about what this money will do for the program.

"The support from Everytown allows us to provide hospital bedside response. So, when an individual is injured in the community through interpersonal community-based violence, we have a frontline worker: a violence prevention professional, who responds to the hospital bedside. We work in five hospitals throughout the Denver metro area. That's part of our at-risk mentoring program," said Ginny McCarthy.

GRASP also offers crisis response, parent awareness trainings, tattoo removal, and job training.

These services are offered to those 14 to 24 years old, those who are involved with gangs, associated with gangs or have family with a history of gang involvement. It is also available to those with substance abuse problems and a history of involvement with the juvenile justice system.

In 2023 alone, GRASP provided services to more than 650 youth.

Johnny Williams recalls the words of one young man helped by GRASP.

"One of the lines was 'This program saved my life.' That brought tears to all of our eyes. Because it was the self-acknowledgment that he was going somewhere he didn't want to go and by being part of the program, we found a new reason," said Williams.

The Everytown Community Safety Fund, a program of Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, is the largest national initiative solely dedicated to fueling the work of community-based violence intervention organizations. Since its launch in 2019, the Everytown Community Safety Fund has invested more than $15.7 million in grants to 142 civic groups in 72 U.S. cities.

If you know someone who is ready to get out of a gang call 303-777-3117.