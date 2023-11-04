Denver woman, 25, injured in Whiskey Row shooting shares her recovery journey

DENVER — One of the five victims in the September mass shooting outside a downtown Denver bar shared her recovery journey with Denver7 Saturday.

Desarae Gomez, 25, said she was shot in the leg twice outside Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, located at 1946 Market Street, on the evening of Sept. 16. Four other bystanders sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen suspect, 17-year-old Keanna Rosenburgh, was arrested on Oct. 19 in Barstow, California on 28 criminal counts, including seven attempted murder counts and 15 assault counts. Her charges were upgraded to those of an adult on Thursday.

Gomez said she and a group of friends were at Dierks Bentley Whiskey Row enjoying a night out and decided to leave just after 11 p.m. As she and her friends were walking out of the bar, chaos broke out in a matter of seconds.

“I remember hearing gunshots going off and falling,” Gomez said. “I was hit in an artery in my leg. So I kind of started losing consciousness.”

In the arresting documents, police said the shooting happened after Rosenburgh was told she would not be allowed into the bar after showing bouncers at the door a fake ID that they refused to give back. At the time, police said, the suspect was waiting in line with another man.

Gomez said she and the other victims were there as Rosenburgh made her first court appearance in Denver last week. When asked if it seemed like accused 17-year-old shooter showed any remorse, Gomez said it didn't appear that way.

"I wouldn't say so," Gomez said. "Her or her mom actually didn't look up at any single one of us."

All five victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but Gomez said the impacts from that night have completely changed her way of life.

“It’s weird how even though we did survive, and we made it home, being in the comfort of your home isn't something that I think a lot of us can say because ‘comfort’ is a big word that we're all striving for right now,” Gomez said.

Her friends have launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help her during this challenging time.