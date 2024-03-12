Denver will activate its severe weather shelters starting Wednesday ahead of prolonged snowfall

DENVER — Weather forecasters have warned Denverites to avoid being outside starting Wednesday night ahead of a powerful winter storm. The city is also taking note of that advice, announcing it would be activating its severe weather shelters for those without one once the clock strikes 6 p.m.

The McNichols Civic Center Building, located at 144 W. Colfax Ave., as well as the Stone Creek shelter (the former Best Western hotel), located at 4595 Quebec St., will be open for those in need from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Saturday, officials said in a news release.

City officials said people experiencing homelessness should walk up to both locations directly, though those with pets will be directed to the Stone Creek shelter instead.

“Cold weather poses a serious danger to people who are unsheltered and the city encourages people to come inside,” officials said, adding that people in need of shelter can also be referred to the city’s “front door” shelter access points, which are also expanding their capacity for the cold weather.

Those front door shelters include:



For individual men – Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women – Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth ages 15-20 – Urban Peak, 2100 Stout St.

Families in need of shelter should call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

Denver Parks and Recreation will also open all currently operating recreation centers as daytime warming centers during regular business hours on Thursday, March 14, and Friday, March 15, for people who need a place to warm up, officials said. Each center will have a designated area available for warming, with access to drinking water, restrooms, and a place to sit.

While not designated as warming centers, open Denver Public Library locations are available to the public as an indoor reprieve from the cold and snow. People are asked to double-check library hours in advance here.

For more information about shelter access, visit denvergov.org/findshelter.