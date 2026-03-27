Denver Water's Stage 1 drought restrictions raise concerns over HOA fines for unkempt lawns in the city

DENVER, Colo. — Denver Water's new Stage 1 drought restrictions are raising concerns for homeowners living under HOAs who face potential fines for unkempt lawns.

The new rules limit when and how often residents can water their yards to help conserve water. Homeowners can only water their lawns twice a week on certain days.

Environment Your guide to water restrictions across the Denver metro and beyond Kaylee Harter

This creates an extra challenge for residents whose HOAs require pristine grass.

David Donnelly, education communications and policy manager for the Colorado Division of Real Estate, said state and local laws always win over HOA rules.

"I would strongly urge homeowners associations as well as those management companies that are assisting boards out there right now to be understanding of these local laws," Donnelly said.

Drought Monitor

However, the state's HOA Information and Resource Center cannot step in and fight an HOA on a homeowner's behalf if they receive a fine for their lawn. Donnelly recommends keeping a record and tracking every time you water to prove compliance with the new restrictions.

"Having that documentation to show that you are doing your best to comply with that is very helpful," Donnelly said.

See the state's guide to homeowner rights and FAQs here.

Aurora city leaders will vote on similar restrictions next week. Shonnie Cline, deputy director of internal and external affairs for Aurora Water, said the city can only do so much to help residents facing potential HOA fines.

"Do we intervene with the HOAs? No, we don't," Cline said. "We quite simply do not have the bandwidth to do that. However, we can provide some information, resources to homeowners if that should happen."

USDA

Green Valley Ranch homeowner Claudia Munoz said water restrictions are top of mind.

"We're like, we're gonna have to take shorter showers!" Munoz said.

Munoz has a xeriscaped yard — which is made up plants that are native or adaptable to our semi-arid climate — and said she is one step ahead.

"We don't have so many things to water," Munoz said.

Denver7

But driving through her HOA community, it is clear not everyone is as prepared, with grassy yards up and down the streets.

"They do require us to have it, you know, in pristine shape," Munoz said.

State leaders are pushing xeriscaping as one solution to keep HOAs happy. While that is a relief for homeowners like Munoz, she remains cautious about the drought.

"Even though we are we xeriscaped, we have a concern that you know what the water levels are for sure," Munoz said.

Drought Water restrictions in Colorado: Share your concerns, how you are impacted Jeff Anastasio

Becky, a resident in southeast Denver, wrote in to share her thoughts on the restrictions.

"HOAs should use this time to plant native, drought friendly plants. They're just as pretty as the expensive things that have to be replaced in six weeks," Becky said.

The HOA Information and Resource Center is hosting a virtual forum on lawn and waterwise resources on Friday; HOA boards and individual homeowners can register here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.