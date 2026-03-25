Denver water restrictions: Share your concerns, how you are impacted

Colorado’s low snowpack and unusually warm, dry winter are shaping how residents live as communities look to water restrictions.

Whether you’re a homeowner adjusting irrigation schedules, a business navigating water‑use limits or a farmer dealing with the impacts of drought conditions, Denver7 wants to hear directly from you.

How are the drought and potential water restrictions affecting your daily life, your neighborhood, or your livelihood? Share your experiences, concerns, and questions with a Denver7 reporter using the form below. Your story could be part of our ongoing coverage as we track the impacts across our communities.



What concerns you most about Colorado’s low snowpack and warm, dry winter?

What solutions or water‑saving strategies are you using — or wish your community would adopt?

How will water restrictions or drought conditions changed your daily routine?

If you're searching for how your Colorado community is responding, or what restrictions are in place where you live, Denver7 is updating that information in this link.