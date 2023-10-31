Denver students walkout to protest school violence

DENVER — Students at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College walked out of class Tuesday morning to protest school violence.

Hundreds of students were seen walking out of classes at the school located in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood around 10:30 a.m.

The student-led protest was organized to draw attention to school violence, more recently an incident involving four people attacking a student outside the school.

Several videos circulating on social media show a boy being attacked. The mother of the victim told Denver7 Monday that the school failed to reach out to them after the attack.

“We haven’t heard anything,” said Jeanette Lara, the mother of the victim. “Not even, ‘Hey, how’s he doing?'”

“They haven’t reached out,” said the boy’s aunt, Cynthia Lara. “I feel like they don’t care.”

The women, who both work at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College, said the attack Wednesday was unprovoked and may have been a case of mistaken identity.

“I don’t know why,” Jeanette Lara said. “He was just standing outside with his friends. He was just telling them, ‘No, you’ve got the wrong person. You’ve got the wrong person.’ Because they were looking for somebody.”

The boy suffered a concussion and is still recovering, according to his mother.

“Make us feel safe,” Cynthia Lara said. “It’s not the first time something like this has happened. Nothing changes.”

Denver7 contacted DPS about the incident Monday but did not hear back.

The family has been in contact with attorney Matthew Barringer, who is representing the family of Luis Garcia. The 16-year-old was shot and killed outside East High School in February.