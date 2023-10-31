Family critical of Denver Public Schools after student attacked outside school

DENVER — The mother and aunt of a boy who was attacked outside of school say the lack of response and action from Denver Public Schools (DPS) has been upsetting.

Several videos are circulating on social media of the boy being attacked by four people outside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

“We haven’t heard anything,” said Jeanette Lara, the mother of the victim. “Not even, ‘Hey, how’s he doing?'”

“They haven’t reached out,” said the boy’s aunt, Cynthia Lara. “I feel like they don’t care.”

The women, who both work at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College, said the attack Wednesday was unprovoked and may have been a case of mistaken identity.

“I don’t know why,” Jeanette said. “He was just standing outside with his friends. He was just telling them, ‘No, you’ve got the wrong person. You’ve got the wrong person.’ Because they were looking for somebody.”

The boy suffered a concussion and is still recovering, according to his mother.

“He still has headaches. His eye hurts. He has a little bit of, you know, he gets scared,” Jeanette said. “We don’t feel safe.”

“Make us feel safe,” Cynthia said. “It’s not the first time something like this has happened. Nothing changes.”

The Denver Police Department is investigating the attack. No arrests have been made at this time.

One of the assailants had a clear backpack and an ankle monitor, according to the family.

“These kids just do what they like when they like,” Cynthia said. “We could have been better protected.”

“Let us know that you’re actually there,” Jeanette added. “That you care for the safety, not only of my son, of (all) the kids.”

Denver7 contacted DPS about the incident Monday, but did not heard back.

The family has been in contact with attorney Matthew Barringer, who is representing the family of Luis Garcia. The 16-year-old was shot and killed outside East High School in February.