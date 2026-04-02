DENVER, CO — Junior Liliana Rauenzahn and her classmates at Denver South High School are trading their lunch hours for a large stack of sheet music to play in a newly formed Banda club.

The music, which originates from northern Mexico, fills the fifth floor of the school every Friday. Rauenzahn started the club, and the students are all learning the music together.

"Something that’s so nostalgic from my childhood and such an important part of who I am and seeing the rest of the school enjoy it and support it," Rauenzahn said.

▶️WATCH THE BANDA CLUB IN ACTION

Denver South High School students trade their lunch hours to form a new student-led Banda music club

Band teacher Kyle Dobbins supports the student-led initiative by providing a rehearsal space and even joining in on the trombone.

"I basically told them I’ll play trombone and I’ll give you a spot to rehearse," Dobbins said. "They have run the rehearsals. I don’t know anything about this music."

Rauenzahn appreciates the support from her teacher to explore a genre totally different from what the band has done before.

"It’s just really special," Rauenzahn said. "Not a lot of students start something like this. I think it shows a lot about Mr. Dobbins. 'Hey I want to start this new Banda, something totally different than we’ve done before,' just so supportive and on board with it."

Mike Castellucci

"I’m so proud of them, they’ve done an amazing job," Dobbins said.

Dobbins noted that the school's connection to the genre isn't entirely new.

"We’ve even had students here that play Banda music in the parking lot at lunch," Dobbins said.

Rauenzahn, who drives a stick shift pickup to school and occasionally has to hunt for a parking space, enjoys a wide variety of genres.

Mike Castellucci

"I like to listen to a lot of stuff, country," Rauenzahn said.

But on Fridays, the focus is entirely on Banda, even if it means skipping a meal.

"It's weird — I’d rather be here than eat lunch," one student said. "I’m starving, but it's all good."

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