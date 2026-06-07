Denver hits first 90-degree weekend as hotter days loom

DENVER — Denverites packed Central Park to cool off during the city’s first 90‑degree weekend of 2026, and forecasters say temperatures will surge into the mid‑ to upper‑90s by Tuesday.

Some chose to splash around in the water. Others opted for the shade. But everyone had their own way of beating the heat.

"It's nice combining the water with the sun, you know. We're sitting on the grass, enjoying the earth," Joel June shared.

Prestige Roberts said the draw was simple.

"I just like playing in the water, because it's always, it's always just like hot outside, and it's just summertime, so I like just being on the water, and just chilling," Roberts explained.

Not everyone was in the water, though.

"Watching everybody go play in the water over there. I stay in the shade," said Gina Maestas.

For June, the park was the obvious destination.

"Find the quickest place [with water]. And yeah, Central Park is where it's at, so yeah," June said.

For Roberts, summer has a personal highlight.

"My birthday," Roberts said.

For Maestas and Braxton Greene, the hot day was a chance to reconnect with family.

"Those of us who have jobs find that the same day off in a week is not very often, so we can all hang out together. It feels good," Maestas explained.

For June and Simmonne Scott, hot days like this are a chance to make new memories.

"Definitely a great way to connect with the community, with ourselves in general, as a family, with nature. It's great," Scott said.

"It's a perfect combination for family memories and fun, for sure," June added.

And they'll have more opportunities to make new memories this week as the heat ramps up.

Tuesday looks to be one of the hottest days of the week. High temperatures will surge back into the mid to upper 90s, with some locations on the northeast plains nearing 100 degrees.

Hot, dry, and windy conditions will create widespread critical fire weather concerns, particularly in areas with dry fuels.

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