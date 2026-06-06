First 90 degree days of the year this weekend

Today starts with some patchy morning fog across the northeast plains, but it won’t stick around for long. Temperatures will climb quickly through the day, with highs reaching the mid 90s across much of the I-25 Corridor and eastern plains. A few isolated thunderstorms could pop up during the afternoon and early evening, bringing gusty winds, brief heavy rain, and maybe some small hail. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for western Colorado today as well as the NE part of the state.

The heat continues to build on Sunday, with temperatures edging a little higher than today. Most areas will stay dry, although it will be another hot day for anyone spending time outdoors. Make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks from the sun during the hottest part of the afternoon.

A brief break arrives Monday as temperatures dip back into the 80s for many locations. Moisture will increase a bit, bringing a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. While it won't be cool, it should feel noticeably more comfortable compared to the weekend.

The hottest weather of the week is expected Tuesday, and possibly into Wednesday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s in many areas, with some spots across the northeast plains having a chance to hit 100 degrees. Gusty southwest winds will also develop, creating elevated to critical fire weather conditions across fuel-prone areas.

Looking ahead to the second half of the week, temperatures should gradually trend downward as a weather system moves through the region. While Wednesday may still be quite hot, increasing heat relief is expected Thursday and Friday, along with cooler conditions heading into next weekend. Fire danger will remain a concern through at least midweek, especially across the plains.

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