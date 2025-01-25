Denver Public Schools parent group seeks injunction to stop school closures, consolidations

DENVER — A group of Denver Public Schools (DPS) parents suing the district over its school closures and consolidations is asking a judge to overturn the school board's decision.

On Wednesday, Mamás De DPS LLC filed a motion seeking a preliminary injunction.

Attorney Lisi Owen, who represents the group, said if approved, it would allow the children at the affected schools to continue to attend.

Last November, the DPS Board of Education voted unanimously to close seven schools and cut grades at three schools in an effort to address the negative effects of declining enrollment.

Two weeks earlier, DPS Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero recommended closing five elementary schools — Columbian Elementary, Castro Elementary, Schmitt Elementary, International Academy of Denver at Harrington and Palmer Elementary — and two secondary schools — West Middle School and Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design.

The superintendent also recommended restructuring grade levels at three schools — Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, Dora Moore ECE-8 School and DCIS Baker 6-12. Under the proposal, DPS would remove grades 1-5 from Kunsmiller, grades 6-8 from Dora Moore and grades 9-12 from DCIS Baker.

In their lawsuit, Mamás De DPS questioned the district's management of money.

The group also argued officials didn't engage the community in the decision.

"It's not a one-way street. It is not an opportunity for people to come sort of vent and then that's the end of it," said Owen, commenting on the way the community engagement sessions were done for parents last November.

According to the lawsuit, the group claims DPS took an approach that "causes irreparable harm that cannot be undone."

Since the news of the closure of Palmer Elementary School, father-of-three Nick Miller has been figuring out other plans for his family.

"Obviously, there was a huge community that was impacted by this," said Miller.

While parents welcome the possibility of keeping schools open, Miller knows it's a long-shot.

"Continuously ripping this band-aid off and opening up perhaps old wounds is not something that anyone is looking for," he said.

But if the opportunity presents itself, it's a talk he wouldn't pass up.

"Then by all means let's have those conversations and establish the trust," Miller said.

On Friday, a spokesperson for DPS said the district does not comment on pending litigation.