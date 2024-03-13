Get ready to shovel some heavy snow: Powerful winter storm now moving into Colorado

A powerful winter storm is now moving into Colorado and will bring some heavy snow to the Front Range and metro area.

We saw a few showers roll over Denver Wednesday morning, so the roads may be damp for the morning drive. Heavier rain will develop Wednesday afternoon.

High temperatures Wednesday will climb to around 50 degrees in Denver, with more 30s in the mountains. Winds will pick up and rain becomes more widespread in the afternoon across the Front Range.

We'll see a rain/snow mix for Wednesday's evening commute, and it will likely start to get slushy along the Palmer Divide and in the foothills.

The snow will turn heavy Wednesday night and continue through Thursday. A winter storm watch has been issued for the metro area and mountains. Around 8 to 18 inches of snow is possible in town, with 2 to 3 feet in the foothills and northern Front Range mountains.

Stay with Denver7 as this storm makes its way into the state. We'll keep you up to date on the changing weather conditions and the heavy snowfall totals.

Light snow is possible early Friday, but skies will then clear and we'll see more sunshine and upper 40s this weekend.

Powerful winter storm now moving into Colorado

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.