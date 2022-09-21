Denver Public Library locations closed Wednesday due to 'unspecified threat'

DENVER — All Denver Public Library locations are closed Wednesday due to what the library called an “unspecified threat” that was received overnight.

The library said the closure of all Denver Public Library locations was out of “an abundance of caution” and did not elaborate on what the threat was. The closure includes bookmobile locations.

“The library is working with local law enforcement to determine when it is safe for our staff and the public to reopen,” the library said in a brief news release.

People who need to use library resources can click here to access most of them. The library is advising people to check its website for updates.

Additionally, the city of Denver said all Denver Motor Vehicle locations would be closing early but did not say why. The city said any customers arriving by noon would be served.

All Denver Motor Vehicle locations will close early today, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Customers arriving by 12:00 pm will be served. For all hours and to see if your motor vehicle services can be performed online visit us https://t.co/rvW5hZ0rIw pic.twitter.com/UgicRqpnYb — City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) September 21, 2022

Several schools across Colorado and the metro area received threats and went through “swatting” incidents earlier this week, though most were unfounded.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.