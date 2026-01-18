Denver protesters rally for second weekend following deadly Minneapolis ICE shooting

DENVER — For the second consecutive weekend, protesters gathered in Denver to voice their concerns over the death of Renee Good in Minneapolis and other recent incidents involving federal agents across the country.

Demonstrators marched peacefully through downtown Denver, carrying signs and chanting as they expressed frustration with what they see as inadequate responses to those incidents.

"They're basically sweeping that murder under the rug and acting like it was [Good’s] fault that she got killed," said one protester.

President Donald Trump's administration has said Good's shooting death was an act of self-defense against Good who “weaponized” her vehicle to attack officers.

"I think that the people are becoming increasingly aware that we have to meet these forces of oppression with resistance," said Julia Swezy, an organizer with the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

This comes as the Justice Department appears to be investigating Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, accusing them of obstructing law enforcement activity.

The Department of Homeland Security says more than 2,500 people have been arrested in Minnesota since the ICE operation began.

Protesters also criticized President Trump's push for U.S. control of Greenland, with similar demonstrations held Saturday in Denmark and Greenland.

"Watching Donald Trump trying to grab for everything is terrifying," said Denver resident Shara Kaplin. "I have a lot of friends around the world who are very afraid that we're going to blow up international partnerships like with NATO, and I don't think that serves anybody.”

The Denver Police Department said there were no arrests or notable issues at Saturday’s demonstrations.

"There are a lot of things we can do to make ourselves feel better, and I think by doing some of those things, you get a little more energy to stand up," said Kaplin.

Denver7 reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Colorado GOP for comment on the ongoing protests, but did not receive responses.

