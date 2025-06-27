Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

Denver Zoo closing early Saturday ahead of scheduled 'takeover' event at City Park

Roughly 300 teens gathered at The Shops at Northfield last weekend for a similar event.
A division chief with the Denver Police Department told Denver7 the department was aware of the planned "takeover" event at The Shops at Northfield on Sunday and was prepared to break it up.
Denver PD knew of Shops at Northfield 'takeover' plan ahead of event, division chief says
From fun to chaos: Teen describes meetup at Shops at Northfield that led to police response
Youth advocates discuss solutions following teen 'takeover' event at Denver's Shops at Northfield
Denver Zoo.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — The Denver Zoo is closing early on Saturday ahead of a "takeover" event that's set to take place at City Park.

The zoo traditionally closes at 8 p.m. on Saturdays as part of its summer hours.

A spokesperson told Denver7 the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance was notified by the Denver Police Department of a teen "takeover" event at City Park scheduled for Saturday. As a precaution, the zoo is adjusting its hours and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shops at Northfield teen takeover

Denver

Teen describes meetup near Shops at Northfield that led to police response

Colette Bordelon

Roughly 300 teens gathered at The Shops at Northfield last weekend for a similar event. According to the Denver Police Department, the group entered different businesses and "engaged in physical altercations among themselves."

Officers arrived to disperse the group in order to prevent "further escalation," according to Denver PD. Some teenagers broke into smaller groups, disturbing the area of Central Park Boulevard and 46th Street.

Following the event, Denver7 spoke with two community youth advocates, who called on the community to get involved in finding solutions to keep teens productive and out of mischief this summer.

Denver7 also sat down with DPD Division Chief of Operations Rick Kyle to get answers about how police are responding. Kyle said DPD was aware of plans for the "takeover" at Northfield before it happened, and worked with mall security to respond.

"There's several that we've seen advertised, not just in Denver, but in other areas," Kyle told Denver7. "These events have the potential to be very dangerous. When groups are gathering with the intent to cause havoc, they can escalate into very dangerous situations that could cause injury or property damage. Any parents that are aware of their kids planning to participate in these, we highly recommend that they discourage such activities."

The division chief said his department is aware of future planned events.

"We have some plans in place for upcoming events that we think will be even more effective than what we had on Sunday," Kyle said, without sharing details in order to maintain "operational security."

  • Hear more from Division Chief Rick Kyle in the video player below
Denver PD knew of Shops at Northfield 'takeover' plan ahead of event, division chief says

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
anusha dan d7gives day promo.jpg

Denver7 | Gives

Denver7 Gives Day | Volunteer with Anusha Roy and Dan Grossman