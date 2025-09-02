Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver police seek leads in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist on W 14th Ave

cyclist killed dpd w 14th ave.png
DPD, Denver7
cyclist killed dpd w 14th ave.png
Denver cyclists call for change as ghost bike is dedicated to Salih Koç, 21
Posted

DENVER – Police are seeking the public’s help searching for the driver of a vehicle after a bicyclist was struck over the weekend and later died.

According to DPD, at around 1:30 a.m., the cyclist was riding westbound in the 4800 block of West 14th Avenue when the victim was struck by what police described as “a larger, dark-colored sport utility vehicle.”

Police said the driver left the scene and it’s likely the SUV suffered “minor to moderate damage on the front bumper and undercarriage,” according to a news release.

The identity of the cyclist has not been released.

salih koc ghost bike denver.png

Denver7 | On Two Wheels

Denver cyclists call for change as ghost bike is dedicated to Salih Koç, 21

Jeff Anastasio

Contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers if you have information.

This story will be updated once Denver7 learns more.

CDOT’s dashboard so far has recorded 60 pedestrian and 10 bicyclist deaths in Colorado this year. Denver7's On Two Wheels is tracking Colorado's traffic fatality trends in the infographics below.

To view in fullscreen mode, click this link.

jeff image bar.jpg
