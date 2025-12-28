Denver police report increase in street racing arrests and citations in 2025

DENVER — Street racing continues to pose threats to Colorado drivers, so Denver7 looked into the trends we saw throughout 2025.

Denver Police report 80 citations and arrests as of December 17 for 2025. That's 20 more than last year, according to Doug Schepman, director of communications for the Denver Police Department (DPD).

There is one strip of road in Denver we asked Schepman about specifically, after hearing from business owners that it's particularly troublesome.

We're talking about the 2000 block of S. Santa Fe Drive in Denver.

Michael Gray, owner of Discount Fishing Tackle, said it's a weekly occurrence to watch or hear cars and motorcycles zip past.

"Recently, we've seen the kids on the motorcycles coming by with the front wheel in the air, going just as dangerous as can be, and especially dangerous because so many other people are going so fast on this road," Gray said.

He said he's noticed that as more turnoffs are removed and the spacing between traffic lights gets longer, more drivers tend to use it as their personal raceway.

"It doesn't affect us really too much, but you don't like to have something as dangerous as that going on all the time," he said.

Schepman said patrol districts are aware that street racing occurs along this stretch of South Santa Fe Drive, and that officers are directed to patrol the area during periods when reports are more prevalent.

He adds that the community plays a critical part in helping investigators curb this problem.

The Colorado State Patrol said it has received more than 1,700 reports from the community this year.

You can continue to report street racing here.