Denver police looking for more suspects, witnesses in Nov. 1 shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver say they are looking for help identifying two suspects and two witnesses in a shooting Nov. 1 that killed one person and injured five others.

The shooting happened near Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street Nov. 1. Denver police said Wednesday they had arrested 24-year-old Dexter Martinez for investigation of murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the shooting.

On Friday, the Denver Police Department said they were looking for two more suspects in the shooting, including a male in a red hoody who police say was “associated with” a stolen Mazda 3 involved in the shooting, which was found dumped nearby after the shooting.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers A stolen Mazda 3 that was used in the shooting, according to Denver police.

The other person was wearing all black, and police say he is “an associate” of Martinez.

Additionally, the police department said it hopes to identify what they called “witnesses” to the shooting — two people, in grey and black hoodies. Police said they were also “associated with” the Mazda 3, which was stolen from Five Points on Sept. 24. It was recovered near 12th and Yosemite after the shooting.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers Two people that police are calling "witnesses" to the Nov. 1 shooting at Verbena and Colfax.

Police ask anyone with knowledge of any of the involved people to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.