Suspect in deadly shooting that injured 5 others near Colfax and Verbena arrested Wednesday by DPD

DENVER – A man suspected in a deadly shooting that left five others injured in the eastern part of the city earlier this month was arrested Wednesday by Denver police.

Dexter Martinez, 24, was arrested near 2nd and Logan in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting near Colfax Ave. and Verbena St.

At a news conference at the time, police said three people were in a vehicle that pulled up near the intersection of Colfax and Verbena while others were standing on the sidewalk on the west side of Verbena. The people in the vehicle then got out and opened fire, according to police.

After the shooting, the people got back into the vehicle and drove away. Police later found the car abandoned near 12th and Yosemite a few blocks away.

One person was declared dead at the scene while the five others were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Martinez is being held on investigation of first-degree murder and five counts of investigation of attempted first-degree murder.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will determine what charges will be filed.