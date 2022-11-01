1 dead, 4 wounded in east Denver shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and wounded four others on the eastern side of the city Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Verbena Street near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue near the Denver-Aurora line.

The Denver Police Department initially tweeted that six victims were located, but corrected that a short time later to five victims in a subsequent tweet.

The fatal victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The four other victims were transported to the hospital, police said. Their conditions were not released.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not known at this time. No arrests were announced.

Both directions of East Colfax Ave. are closed in the area

This a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.