Denver Police launches new strategy to combat rise in homicide

DENVER — The Denver Police Department announced a new Violence Suppression Action Plan to address a rise in homicides, with 35 killings recorded in the city so far this year.

The plan outlines five components: a Violence Response Team, Place Network Investigation expansion, enhanced licensing and regulatory action, illegal firearm enforcement, and a Violence Reduction Council.

"I think it's a really important issue to tackle," said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas. "I'd at least like to see us go in a different direction than the direction we're headed right now."

Read our previous coverage below:

Denver sees sharp increase in homicides as overall crime continues to fall

The Violence Response Team launched July 23. It consists of a sergeant and four police officers working overnight hours. Unlike standard patrol units, the team does not respond to routine radio calls. Instead, officers deploy based on calls-for-service trends, district commander requests, intelligence information, large park gatherings, house parties and other emerging violence risks.

Denver7 Ron Thomas, Chief of Police at Denver Police Department

"Whether it's like a loud party that's gotten out of control that might wait in a pending queue because there are other serious issues that are going on in the city ... we certainly want to see our ability to be more responsive to eruptions of violence," Thomas said.

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On the licensing front, DPD will work with the Denver Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection to increase assessments of establishments repeatedly linked to shootings, assaults, weapons violations, and chronic disorder.

"Working with them to make sure that they are being held accountable," Thomas said.

The department also plans to launch a public awareness campaign in the coming weeks and months focused on the consequences of illegal firearm possession and use, while continuing to work with local, state and federal partners on prosecutions.

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A Violence Reduction Council will bring together DPD and city and community partners to review recent homicides and nonfatal shootings, identify recurring people, groups, locations and conditions connected to violence, and assign specific interventions to the agency best equipped to address them.

Community prevention organizations are also part of the effort. The Struggle of Love Foundation, a Denver-based group that works to interrupt violence, said it is committed to the same goal.

Founder Dr. Joel Hodge said he supports what DPD is launching but acknowledged the uncertainty that comes with a new approach.

"I don't know if it's a good thing or a bad thing," Hodge said. "I really don't know because we haven't tried it."

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Still, Hodge said his commitment to the work is unwavering.

"Whatever I could do to save a life," he said.

When asked how he will measure the success of the new approach, Thomas pointed to a clear benchmark.

"We are certainly hopeful that we can turn around this trend," Thomas said.

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