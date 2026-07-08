Denver sees sharp increase in homicides as overall crime continues to fall

DENVER — Denver homicide rates are up more than 35% over last year, despite declines in most other violent crime categories, according to a Denver Police Department report released Wednesday.

Community crime trends show that through July 1, 2026, homicides were up 36.8% compared to the same period last year. However, DPD said homicides are still 15.2% below the three-year average.

In a press release, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said he is concerned about the rise in killings but stopped short of providing any kind of insight as to why those numbers are up.

“Any violence is unacceptable, and homicides not only devastate the families of those who were killed, but the families of the suspects and our entire community,” Thomas said in the release.

Another positive metric DPD highlighted in the report is that most major violent crime categories declined during the first half of 2026 compared to both 2025 and the city's three-year average.

Denver police

The department credited its “multipronged” crime-reduction strategies, including the Drones as First Responders program, additional officers proactively patrolling, the Downtown Action Plan and the seizure of 920 illegal guns.

“Preventing and decreasing crime are our top priorities, and we look forward to new and continuing partnerships with our residents to help achieve those goals,” Thomas said in the release.

Additionally, the department said detectives have solved 23 of the city's 26 homicide cases this year, resulting in an 88% clearance rate.

