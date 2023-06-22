Denver police increase reward for information on West Highlands double homicide to $25K

DENVER — As police continue to investigate two homicides at a West Highlands neighborhood restaurant, they have increased the reward for information from $5,000 to $25,000.

Saturday will mark two months since Ignacio Gutierrez Morales and Emerall Vaughn-Dahler were killed. The Denver Police Department is still working to determine suspect information.

Lopez, Kristian Denver Police Department

During a press conference on Thursday, police said they cannot provide a motive for the double shooting since nobody is in custody. But they wanted to announce the reward increase, which they said was made possible thanks to the community.

The investigation into this case began on April 24 when Denver police responded to a report of two deaths near W. 38th Avenue and Raleigh Street. The officers quickly determined the case was a double homicide.

The victims were identified as Morales and Vaughn-Dahler, who were both employees at a nearby restaurant and were working at the time of their deaths. The restaurant has requested that media omit its name since it is negatively impacting the business, which is continuing to work with victims' families and police. Denver7 is honoring this request.

Morales was the prep cook and Vaughn-Dahler was the general manager.

According to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, Vaughn-Dahler died from multiple gunshot wounds and Morales died from a single gunshot wound.

The restaurant reopened in mid-May.

"It's tough just because we don't have any answers or anything," Andrew Dahler, Vaughn-Dahler's husband, told Denver7 previously. "The most frustrating part is that there had to have been somebody that saw something or something that appeared to be suspicious."

The reward for information was initially capped at $2,000, which is typical for Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, but it was increased to $5,000 in late April. On Thursday, it was increased to $25,000.

There are still many questions about the deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or submit the information online here.