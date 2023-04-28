Reward increased for information in double homicide at Denver restaurant

DENVER — A memorial filled with flowers, candles, notes and photographs continues to grow outside a Denver restaurant four days after two employees were murdered.

Family members of the victims — identified as Ignacio Gutierrez, 58, and Emerall Vaughn-Dahler, 34 — say there is still little information about what happened.

Ignacio was the prep cook and Emerall was the general manager at American Elm in Denver's West Highland neighborhood. The two were found deceased inside the restaurant Monday afternoon. The Denver Police Department said the case is being investigated as a double homicide.

Denver Police Department

Andrew Dahler, Emerall's husband, said he and their 12-year-old son saw her Monday morning before she went into work.

"I just remember our son saying goodbye to her before he went to school. He went over to say goodbye to her, gave her a hug and a kiss said, "I love you,"" Andrew told Denver7.

It was Emerall's last day of work before her days off, according to her husband. She went in around 10 a.m., and a few hours later, their lives changed forever.

"We'd seen the post from American Elm that they were going to be closed. And it was just starting to get really convoluted and scary. It was updated saying, "The tragedy at our restaurant," and that's when it kind of started to hit me," said Andrew.

Shortly after reading the post, officials came to their home to notify Andrew about what happened.

"I heard the knock on the door, and my heart sank. As soon as I opened the door, I just it kind of hit me, and I kind of knew what they were gonna have to tell me. But I didn't want it to be real," he recalled.

Emerall and Ignacio's loved ones can't fathom how something like this could happen.

"It's frustrating. I'd say it's even more so disheartening," said Andrew. "It doesn't sound, at least, I haven't been told, if there's any leads that are coming from [the Crime Stoppers bulletin] or if anyone has said anything."

A Denver PD spokesperson said investigators are still collecting evidence and reviewing surveillance video. Details about the suspect have not been released to the public as of publication.

"If you know something, you need to say something about what happened or what you saw. Because there's multiple families and friends and loved ones that would like answers," said Andrew.

He said it's the community's support that is helping him through the difficult time.



"I think that my strength is coming from the knowledge that she affected a lot of people in so many positive ways. I loved her, I still do — I always will," said Andrew. "And I know you're looking down on us, and we're gonna make you proud."





A GoFundMe online fundraiser has been set up for Ignacio and Emerall's loved ones. American Elm remains closed to give employees time to grieve and process the tragedy.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers on Monday announced an increased reward of $5,000 for any information that could lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call (720) 913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.