Denver Police arrest suspect in two separate homicides along the South Platte River Trail

DENVER — Police on Friday announced the arrest of a suspect in two separate shooting deaths that happened along the South Platte River Trail in September.

The first shooting death happened on September 6 on the trail near I-70 and the second homicide was reported on September 9 near West Florida Avenue, also along the South Platte River Trail.

Denver police said 31-year-old Tanner Fielder was arrested in Blackhawk on Thursday and is being held on two counts of investigation of murder in the first degree.

The first homicide happened around 12:25 a.m. on the South Platte River Trail near East 45th Avenue and North Washington Street. Police later identified the victim as 31-year-old Lluvia Robles-Banuelos.

Then on September 9 at around 12:36 a.m., the second victim, identified as Jeremy Hutcheson, 43, was found shot to death.

Denver police said a break in the case came on the evening of September 10 when a DPD officer patrolling the trail heard shots fired near West 13th Avenue. The officer responded to the scene and saw a person leaving the area, according to a release.

Evidence collected at this third scene helped investigators identify Fielder as a suspect who was then arrested by Denver Police and Blackhawk officers on Thursday.

The motive for the homicides is still unclear and police earlier said both homicide victims were unhoused.

Anyone with information in the two homicides is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.