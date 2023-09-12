Murders of unhoused residents along South Platte River are connected, Denver police say

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating the two separate shooting deaths of homeless people whose bodies were found on the South Platte River Trail. Investigators believe the murders are connected.

The Denver Police Department said on Monday said they are looking for an adult male in connection with the homicides but did not provide an additional description of the suspect.

The first shooting occurred Wednesday, Sept. 6 around 12:25 a.m. on the bike path under Interstate 70 – near E. 45th Avenue and N. Washington Street.

The victim — identified Tuesday as Lluvia Robles-Banuelos, 31 — was shot multiple times and pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

The second shooting occurred Saturday around the same time on the bike path near the intersection of S. Platte River Drive and W. Florida Avenue.

The victim in Saturday’s shooting was identified as Jeremy Hutcheson, 43. He too was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Both homicide locations are on the same trail but about six miles apart.

Police said they believe the incidents may be connected, but are unwilling to publicly provide the details supporting this theory in order to protect the integrity of both investigations.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.