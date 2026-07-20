Denver nonprofit offers discounted, free trees to cool underserved neighborhoods

A Denver nonprofit is working to close a stark shade gap across the city by planting trees in underserved neighborhoods — and applications to get one open at the end of this week.

The Park People plants between 1,200 and 2,000 trees per year in Denver neighborhoods identified as lacking adequate tree cover. Trees can cool an area by 15 to 20 degrees, and the disparity in Denver is significant. Some neighborhoods enjoy 20 to 30 percent tree canopy coverage, while others have just 4 to 8 percent.

The organization has identified 28 Denver neighborhoods in need of more tree cover, including the Valverde neighborhood where The Park People offices are located.

Lindsay Cutler, deputy director of The Park People, said the heat difference between Denver's tree-rich and tree-sparse neighborhoods is measurable. The Valverde neighborhood is a perfect example.

"It's got about 9% in some areas. Four percent in others. And it's about 15 degrees hotter than some of our more treed neighborhoods in Denver."

Trees will cost between $15 and $50, depending on the applicant's neighborhood. Residents who cannot pay can receive a tree for free. Buyers can plant the tree themselves or request a volunteer to plant it for them.

Cutler said the current conditions should not discourage residents from participating.

"In this heat and this drought I think there is this perception that we should hold off on tree planting this year. And that's just not true. We have to continue to plant trees to provide a forest and canopy and shade for Denver's residents."

Applications open at the end of this week at TheParkPeople.org.

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