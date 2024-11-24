Denver Man Guinness World Record holder for the most digital singles released 24 hours

DENVER — A Denver saxophonist is hitting all the right notes after becoming a Guinness World Record Holder.

Brandon Theis has set a new record for the most digital singles released in a 24-hour period by a music act, which he accomplished on Oct. 31.

Brandon Theis first picked up a saxophone in 2017, but his love for the smooth sounds of jazz music started at a young age.

“So, I'm a huge fan of Stan Getz. I'm a dual citizen of Brazil, and then I moved to the United States when I was young,” Theis said.

His love for jazz music and the sax has become a full-time job for Theis, who plays at weddings and music venues across Denver.

“I recently just headlined Summit Music Hall, and, you know, I've just been crushing it,” he said.

At just 29, Theis is accomplished, but now he has a new accolade under his belt.

“The most digital singles released in 24 hours by music act,” Theis said.

Not only does he have bragging rights, but also a plaque from Guinness World Records.

“I have crafted these songs over my journey, over this past eight years of playing the saxophone," he explained. "I hand-selected every single one that I felt like I could work on."

“So I wanted to do something to set myself apart and to show myself that I can challenge myself, that I can one up myself,” Theis said.

While Theis continues his victory lap, he looks forward to connecting with more people through his love for music.

“There's no reason to listen to music other than the feeling it gives you. And I think that that intangible feeling that you get is what makes it beautiful,” Theis said.

If you would like to connect with Theis, you can follow him on Instagram.