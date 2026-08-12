Denver kicks off city-wide listening tour on universal childcare with parents, providers

DENVER — Denver is facing a childcare crisis: infant care rivals the cost of college tuition, averaging $25,000 per year, and 31,000 children under the age of four are competing for just 5,000 licensed spots.

But Denver parents and providers aren't just talking about the problem — they're helping shape the solution.

Denver launched a citywide listening tour Tuesday as it charts a path to universal childcare.

Parents, providers and community members met inside the Carla Madison Recreation Center to start the conversation.

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"This was the place that we needed to start because we want to hear from the community," said Jess Ridgway, Executive Director of Denver's Office of Children's Affairs. "We need to hear from the community."

DeRonn Turner was among the parents who shared their story.

"We've always been a one and a half income household," Turner said. "I've never really worked full time, and that's because I've made the sacrifice of making sure that our children are cared for."

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For many families in the room, the stakes were personal.

"Our childcare costs more than our rent," one attendee said.

A central question driving the conversation: how to pay for universal childcare.

"What are the mechanisms that we can use to fund this?" said Ridgway. "How much will this cost to be able to support our children across Denver?"

Denver already runs a universal preschool program for four-year-olds funded by a voter-approved sales tax. Whether universal childcare will follow that same model is still up for discussion.

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For Turner, that remains the critical question.

"I love the idea of it, but again, my biggest question is how is it going to be funded?" Turner said.

The listening tour continues next Wednesday at the Eisenhower Recreation Center in southeast Denver.

Full Listening Tour Schedule:



Location Date Time Carla Madison Recreation Center, 2401 E. Colfax Ave. Tuesday, Aug. 11 5:30–7:30 p.m. Eisenhower Recreation Center, 4300 E. Dartmouth Ave. Wednesday, Aug. 19 5:30–7:30 p.m. Atzlan Recreation Center, 4435 Navajo St. Monday, Aug. 31 5:00–7:00 p.m. Blossom House, 3300 W. Nevada Place Saturday, Sept. 12 9:00–11:00 a.m. Hiawatha Davis Recreation Center, 3334 Holly St. Saturday, Sept. 19 9:00–11:00 a.m.