Denver income-based community now benefits from newly-installed communal garden

DENVER — Residents of the new income-based apartment units, which were part of the former Johnson & Wales Denver campus, now have access to fresh food thanks to the installation of a community garden.

Archway Community, located on the Mosaic Community Campus, opened in 2024 and comprises four buildings with a total of 154 apartments.

“It's great to be around and see the positive energy that's coming through this place,” said Mosaic resident Dominic Tillman.

Tillman and his family were among the first to move into the new development in 2024.

The apartment comes with a host of wrap-around services, and now there is a new resource for the community.

“We were proud to have installed the first phase of our community gardens earlier this year. We installed 19 beds, including ADA accessible beds," said Laura Brudzynski, CEO of Archway Communities.

The hope is that fresh produce from this community garden will reduce food insecurity on campus.

“We are also partnering with Impact 100, which is a local investment group, to expand our community gardens. We are proud to have received over $53,000 from Impact 100 to install the second phase of community gardens. We expect to add 25 additional garden beds later this fall,” said Brudzynski.

Brudzynski said a weekly food bank is already helping residents, and hope the new community gardens will enhance mental health through hands-on gardening

“We see these gardens as an opportunity to grow healthy and nutritious food for residents here at the campus, but we know that gardening is also a really important activity to support the mental health and emotional well-being of our residents,” she said.